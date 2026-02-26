Taijuan Walker News: Set for starting role to begin year
Walker allowed one run on three hits in two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out one.
The 33-year-old right-hander is preparing to begin the season as Philadelphia's No. 5 starter, as Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is expected to start the year on the injured list. Whether or not Walker holds onto a spot in the rotation once Wheeler is ready to pitch remains a question mark -- top prospect Andrew Painter poses a significant threat to Walker's role in 2026. That said, Walker should be able to offer a bit of streaming appeal in deep fantasy leagues in favorable matchups for as long he sticks around in the rotation.
