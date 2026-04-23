Taijuan Walker headshot

Taijuan Walker News: Tagged with loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Walker (1-4) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out one.

Walker pitched in bulk relief after Wednesday's opener, Kyle Backhus, allowed a run on two hits in his lone inning of work. Walker has failed to pitch more than four innings in his last two starts, taking losses to Atlanta and the Cubs while allowing a combined 12 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits and a 5:4 K:BB through eight frames. Walker's next turn in the rotation should come against the Giants at home next week, but it's hard to trust him right now. He's allowed at least four earned runs in four of his five appearances this season while sporting an inflated 9.13 ERA with a 2.07 WHIP through 22.2 innings.

Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies
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