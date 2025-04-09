Taijuan Walker News: Unscored upon again Wednesday

Walker tossed 4.2 scoreless innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Walker followed his six-inning scoreless outing in his first start of the campaign with another no-run effort Wednesday. This time around, though, he wasn't as sharp, as he needed 94 pitches (only 53 of which were strikes) to get through 4.2 frames. Walker departed with two outs in the fifth after loading the bases on a single and two walks, but reliever Jose Ruiz was able to continue the shutout bid by getting Austin Riley to pop out. Walker has hurled 10.2 frames without yielding a run across his first two starts, and he'll look to extend the scoreless-inning streak his next time out, which lines up to be a home matchup against the Giants early next week.