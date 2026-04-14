Taitn Gray headshot

Taitn Gray News: Historic start to career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gray is slashing .370/.472/.704 with two home runs, a 16.7 percent walk rate and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate through eight games for Single-A Charleston.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound 18-year-old whose defensive home was uncertain when the Rays selected him with the 86th overall pick last year, Gray has played first base and designated hitter for the RiverDogs. He is the youngest player to post a 1.176 OPS or higher through his team's first eight games since Juan Soto in 2017, and it's clear Gray has mammoth power potential long term.

Taitn Gray
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taitn Gray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taitn Gray See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
5 days ago