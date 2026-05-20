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Taj Bradley Injury: Could rejoin rotation Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Bradley (pectoral) could rejoin the Twins' rotation as soon as Saturday in Boston, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Coming back from right pectoral inflammation, Bradley threw around 65 pitches Sunday between a rehab start and a post-start bullpen session. He threw off the mound again Wednesday, and if he recovers well he might slot back into the rotation Saturday. Bradley was excellent before getting hurt, holding a 2.87 ERA and 52:17 K:BB over 47 innings covering eight starts. If Bradley does start Saturday, he would be somewhat limited from a workload perspective.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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