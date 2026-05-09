Taj Bradley Injury: Headed to injured list
The Twins placed Bradley on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right pectoral inflammation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Bradley allowed two earned runs while making it through six innings during his last outing against the Nationals on Tuesday, but he appears to have come away from his appearance with a pectoral injury. He'll be eligible to return from the IL ahead of the Twins' series opener against Boston on May 22, though it remains unknown whether the right-hander will be ready by then. Travis Adams was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to provide extra bullpen depth, but another move will likely be required before Bradley's spot in the rotation comes up Sunday.
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