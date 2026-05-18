Taj Bradley Injury: Makes brief rehab start Sunday

Bradley (pectoral) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul.

Placed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to right pectoral inflammation, Bradley looks to be trending toward an abbreviated stint on the shelf. Though he didn't look especially sharp Sunday, Bradley was able to cover around 65 pitches on the day. After tossing 42 pitches before exiting the game midway through the second inning, the right-hander threw in the bullpen afterward to build up his count, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Manager Derek Shelton told Nightengale that Bradley will be re-evaluated Monday before the Twins determine his next steps. If the Twins are satisfied with how Bradley looks physically, the team could have him bypass a second rehab start and bring him back from the IL for next weekend's series in Boston.