Taj Bradley Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Bradley (pectoral) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.
Bradley landed on the 15-day IL on May 9 due to right pectoral inflammation. He tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and has been given the green light to start his rehab assignment in Triple-A. He's eligible to return from the IL in late May, so he'll likely have at least two rehab outings in St. Paul before returning to the majors.
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