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Taj Bradley Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Bradley (pectoral) threw a bullpen session Friday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Bradley threw 20 pitches during his first mound session since landing on the injured list with right pectoral inflammation, and manager Derek Shelton said afterward that it went well. It remains unknown how far Bradley is from returning to the Twins' rotation, but he will need to resume facing live hitters before the team begins to consider activating him.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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