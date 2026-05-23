Taj Bradley News: Activated ahead of start

The Twins reinstated Bradley (pectoral) from the injured list Saturday.

After a near-minimum stay on the injured list, Bradley will return to the active roster and start Saturday's game against Boston. His workload will likely be limited during his first appearance back, however, since he threw just 42 pitches over 1.2 innings during his lone rehab outing at Triple-A St. Paul. Luis Garcia was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.