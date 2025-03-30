Taj Bradley News: Cruises to first win

Bradley (1-0) earned the win Sunday versus the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The Tampa Bay right-hander scattered five hits -- four singles and one double -- across his 78 total pitches to secure his first victory and quality start of the season. Bradley's fastball looked sharp, as he averaged 96.8 mph on the pitch, in line with last season when it averaged 96.4 mph. The 24-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Rangers on the road next weekend.