Taj Bradley News: Delivers quality start Saturday
Bradley came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.
The 25-year-old right-hander actually put together his worst performance of the season after giving up one run or fewer in his first four trips to the mound, but Bradley was still in line for his fourth straight win until the Twins' patchwork bullpen fell apart late. Bradley racked up 31 called or swinging strikes among his 99 pitches (62 total strikes) while producing his third quality start of 2026, and he'll take a 1.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Tampa Bay.
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