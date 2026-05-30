Taj Bradley News: Escapes Pittsburgh with no-decision

Bradley didn't factor into the decision Friday as the Twins were downed 6-5 by the Pirates, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The Bucs ambushed Bradley for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a solo shot by Oneil Cruz, but the right-hander was able to hang around long enough to give the Twins 87 pitches (51 strikes) before getting the hook. Bradley has issued multiple free passes in seven straight starts dating back to April 12, posting a 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB in 39.1 innings during that span. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Royals.