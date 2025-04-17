Taj Bradley News: Falters in first loss Thursday

Bradley (2-1) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees after allowing six runs on nine hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Bradley ran into immediate danger Thursday, giving up three hits before recording a single out, but he held the Yankees to just one run in the first inning. The right-hander then faltered while giving up five runs across the fifth and sixth innings, two of which came via inherited runners by Manuel Rodriguez after Bradley was relieved. Bradley will be tough to trust in fantasy leagues in Arizona for his next scheduled start, where he'll carry a dicey 5.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across four starts (22.1 innings).