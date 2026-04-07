Taj Bradley News: Fans 10 for second win of 2026
Bradley (2-0) came away with the win against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.
Bradley set the tone by striking out each of the first two batters he faced and struck out at least one batter in each of the next six frames. He was tagged with an earned run after Parker Meadows came around to score in the seventh, but that was the only blemish to what was otherwise an outstanding start for Bradley, the latter of whom generated 15 whiffs while logging 68 strikes on 104 pitches (65.4 percent). Bradley has logged back-to-back quality starts and has yielded only two runs while striking out 22 batters across 16.2 innings to open the season. He's slated to start this weekend on the road against the Blue Jays.
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