Taj Bradley News: Fans 11 but takes loss Tuesday

Bradley (9-6) took the loss against the A's on Tuesday after allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings.

Bradley matched his season high in strikeouts and made history along the way, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fifth inning for the first immaculate inning in Twins history. However, Carlos Cortes tagged him for a two-run homer in the second, while Tommy White and Donovan Walton added RBI hits in the sixth. Despite the loss, Bradley generated double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time this season and pushed his season total to 169 across 147.1 innings. He's tabbed to make his next start next week against the Tigers.