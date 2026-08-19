Taj Bradley News: Fans seven in no-decision Wednesday
Bradley didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.
A sixth-inning meltdown by Kody Funderburk cost Bradley his 10th win of the season and first since the All-Star break, but the right-hander still put together a strong outing as he tossed 56 of 88 pitches for strikes. Bradley's been erratic in the unofficial second half, and over seven starts and 38 innings he's managed a 4.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB to go along with his 0-2 record. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the A's.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Bradley See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Post-Hype Pitcher Redemption Stories2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Bradley See More