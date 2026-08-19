Taj Bradley News: Fans seven in no-decision Wednesday

Bradley didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

A sixth-inning meltdown by Kody Funderburk cost Bradley his 10th win of the season and first since the All-Star break, but the right-hander still put together a strong outing as he tossed 56 of 88 pitches for strikes. Bradley's been erratic in the unofficial second half, and over seven starts and 38 innings he's managed a 4.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB to go along with his 0-2 record. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the A's.