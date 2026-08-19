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Taj Bradley News: Fans seven in no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Bradley didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

A sixth-inning meltdown by Kody Funderburk cost Bradley his 10th win of the season and first since the All-Star break, but the right-hander still put together a strong outing as he tossed 56 of 88 pitches for strikes. Bradley's been erratic in the unofficial second half, and over seven starts and 38 innings he's managed a 4.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB to go along with his 0-2 record. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the A's.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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