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Taj Bradley News: Impressive in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 8:42pm

Bradley (5-1) earned the win Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Making his first start since coming off the injured list, Bradley picked up right where he left off before going down with right pectoral inflammation. The 25-year-old right-hander has now tossed at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer seven times among his nine starts, and Saturday marked his third straight outing with at least seven strikeouts. Bradley will carry an outstanding 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB over 52 frames into his next scheduled matchup with the division-rival White Sox in Chicago.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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