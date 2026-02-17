Taj Bradley headshot

Taj Bradley News: Likely rotation candidate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bradley has a good chance of winning a rotation spot for the Twins, Matthew Leach of MLB.com surmises.

Bradley might have had an inside track at winning a job battle even before Pablo Lopez's elbow injury, but with three spots now open, the likelihood is even higher. Bradley is pitching in the World Baseball Classic, so some of his reps will be away from manager Derek Shelton's direct observations.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taj Bradley See More
