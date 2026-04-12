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Taj Bradley News: Limits damage in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:13pm

Bradley (3-0) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Bradley allowed a run in the first inning before rebounding with four scoreless frames, despite throwing just 62 of 106 pitches for strikes and issuing a season-high four walks. While he wasn't sharp Sunday, the 25-year-old has now won three straight contests and has yielded just three total earned runs over four starts to open the season. He'll carry a 1.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings into a home matchup against the Reds next weekend.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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