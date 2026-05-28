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Taj Bradley News: Pushed to Friday for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bradley is slated to make his next start Friday against the Pirates at PNC Park, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota had initially been listing Bradley as its starter for Thursday's series finale versus the White Sox in Chicago, but he'll end up getting pushed back a day while the Twins temporarily insert Kendry Rojas as a sixth member of the rotation. The late change likely doesn't amount to a meaningful downgrade or upgrade for Bradley's fantasy outlook in weekly formats, as the right-hander has likely gained the trust of his managers regardless of matchup after rolling to a 5-1 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB over 52 innings through his first nine starts.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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