Taj Bradley News: Set to win rotation spot

With Zebby Matthews sent to the minors, Bradley solidified his spot in the rotation and will likely make his first start March 28 at Baltimore, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Bradley did enough this spring to win a spot with a 19:5 K:BB in 14 innings and a 4.50 ERA. He was set to play in the World Baseball Classic but stayed in spring training with the Twins to win a rotation spot. Bradley has above average velocity (96.3 mph average fastball in 2025) but issues with walks (9.3 BB% last season) have limited his effectiveness.