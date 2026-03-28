Taj Bradley News: Strikes out nine over 4.1 innings
Bradley allowed one run on three hits and three walks across 4.1 innings in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles. He struck out nine.
Bradley won a spot in the Twins' rotation over the spring and continued racking up the strikeouts against Baltimore. His fastball remained up compared to 2025, as he averaged 97.4 mph in Saturday's outing compared to 96.2 mph from a season ago. However, walks remained an issue, contributing to Bradley being unable to get deep enough into the game to factor into the decision. Bradley's next start should line up for Friday's home opener against Bradley's former Rays teammates.
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