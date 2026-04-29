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Taj Bradley News: Strong outing wasted Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Bradley came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander racked up an impressive 35 called or swinging strikes among his 114 pitches (73 total strikes) en route to his fourth quality start of the season, but he left the mound with the game tied 2-2 and watched Minnesota's bullpen stumble late once again. It was Bradley's longest outing of the season, and he'll take a 2.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 41 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Nationals.

Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins
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