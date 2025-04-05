Taj Bradley News: Struggles resurface against Rangers

Bradley allowed four earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings in Saturday's game against the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Rangers jumped on Bradley early, slugging a pair of homers that accounted for all four runs against him in the first frame. He didn't allow a hit across his final four innings of work, and he generated 10 swinging strikes on 82 pitches. While Bradley's recovery was promising, his struggles with the long ball throughout his big-league career still create extra concern about this showing.