Taj Bradley News: Unveils new pitch in spring debut

Bradley allowed one hit with no walks or strikeouts across 2.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game.

Bradley threw 25 pitches before being pulled and revealed after the game that he tinkered with his cutter this offseason to add a pitch with movement that resembles a slider. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Bradley debuted the pitch in Tuesday's game against the Phillies and is hoping the offering will reduce his homer problem after giving up 1.4 HR/9 in 2024. He also hit 98 mph with his fastball.