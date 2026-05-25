Tanner Andrews News: Contract selected by Toronto

The Blue Jays selected Andrews' contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Andrews has operated out of Buffalo's bullpen for the entire 2026 season and has a 1.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, five saves and a 22:14 K:BB across 20 innings in Triple-A. He'll be available out of the Blue Jays' bullpen for Monday's series opener against the Marlins, and Andrews' first call to the mound will officially mark his major-league debut. The move corresponds with Dylan Cease (hamstring) being placed on the 15-day injured list.