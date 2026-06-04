Tanner Andrews News: Jettisoned from 40-man

The Blue Jays designated Andrews for assignment Thursday.

Andrews turned in a pair of scoreless outings after being selected to the active roster last week but was optioned back to Triple-A shortly thereafter. He'll now end up as the odd man out of a 40-man spot to make room for Chad Dallas, who was selected to the big-league roster in a corresponding move. Andrews owns a 1.29 ERA through 21 innings at Buffalo, which could draw interest on the waiver wire from teams in search of bullpen help.