Tanner Banks Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Banks (forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Banks is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a strained left forearm. The Phillies will presumably have the southpaw make a handful of appearances in the minors before considering reinstating him from the injured list. Banks has been shelved since early July but is on track to rejoin Philadelphia's bullpen at some point in mid-to-late September.