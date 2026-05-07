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Tanner Banks News: Continues to struggle in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Banks allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in 1.1 innings Thursday against the Athletics. He struck out two.

Banks hasn't been a particularly reliable arm out of Philadelphia's bullpen in the early going. Only nine of his 15 appearances have been scoreless outings in terms of earned runs allowed, and the 34-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 2.39 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB with two holds across 14.2 innings.

Tanner Banks
Philadelphia Phillies
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