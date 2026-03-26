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Tanner Bibee Injury: Exits with training staff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Bibee exited Thursday's start against the Mariners ahead of the bottom of the sixth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bibee finished throwing his warmup pitches between innings and winced in discomfort before ultimately walking off with the training staff. Prior to leaving, Bibee allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out seven and surrendered a trio of solo home runs on 78 pitches. The Guardians should provide an update over the next 24 hours.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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