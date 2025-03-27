Tanner Bibee Injury: Falls ill, won't start opener

Bibee has been scratched from his scheduled start Thursday against the Royals due to acute gastroenteritis, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bibee is recovering from a bout with food poisoning and will get some extra time off to recuperate. Ben Lively will be pushed up in the pitching schedule and will get the Opening Day nod in place of Bibee, who could still make his season debut later on in the three-game series in Kansas City, depending on how quickly he bounces back from the stomach bug.