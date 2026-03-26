Tanner Bibee Injury: Leaves with shoulder inflammation

Bibee exited Thursday's start against the Mariners with right shoulder inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bibee was in discomfort while warming up ahead of the bottom of the sixth inning and walked off with the training staff. The right-hander will likely undergo further testing in the coming days. Prior to leaving Thursday, Bibee allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out seven and gave up three solo home runs. It's unclear if Bibee will be able to make his next scheduled start against the Dodgers next week.