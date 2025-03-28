Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Bibee Injury: Set for season debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Bibee (illness) will start Sunday against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bibee had to be scratched from his Opening Day start after coming down with food poisoning, so he will now take the ball for his season debut Sunday. Luis Ortiz had appeared in line to start Sunday but has been pushed back to Monday versus the Padres, setting him up for a two-start week.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
