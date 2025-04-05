Tanner Bibee News: Can't keep ball in park Saturday

Bibee (1-1) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four-plus innings.

Bibee got off to a rough start when he gave up three runs on two long balls in the first inning. The right-hander kept the Angels quiet while Cleveland tied the score over the next three frames, but things fell apart for him in the fifth, as Los Angeles got to him for a pair of two-run homers before he could retire a batter. This was the first time in Bibee's career that he's given up four home runs in one game, and he's been pretty good at keeping the ball in the park throughout his career, as he entered 2025 surrendering less than a homer per nine innings across 315.2 regular-season frames. Bibee will look to bounce back in his next start, which tentatively lines up to be at home against Kansas City next week.