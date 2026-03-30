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Tanner Bibee News: Cleared to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Bibee (shoulder) will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bibee gave the Guardians a scare after he exited his first start of the campaign Thursday against Seattle with right shoulder inflammation, but the injury turned out to be a minor setback. The 27-year-old made it through a 26-pitch side session Saturday without issue, and the club has officially given him the green light to toe the rubber for Tuesday's matchup.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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