Tanner Bibee News: Earns second win

Bibee (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out five and earning a win over the Yankees.

Bibee was taken deep by Ben Rice on the first pitch of the game, but the Yankees didn't plate another run until Jazz Chisholm's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Bibee picked up his first win since his season debut March 30; he was 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA in three starts between wins. The 26-year-old threw 70 of 106 pitches for strikes but forced only four whiffs. Bibee now owns a 5.19 ERA with a 20:14 K:BB through 26 innings. He's projected to face the Twins at home next week.