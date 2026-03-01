Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Finishes strong

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 6:21am

Bibee allowed three runs on three hits over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Bibee made his second Cactus League start and increased his pitch count to 47 (29 strikes). After a forgettable first inning, when he allowed a home run and all three runs, the right-hander retired the final six batters faced. He talked to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com about having a fresh start in 2026. Bibee acknowledged putting pressure on himself after inking a five-year contract extension in March of 2025 and a constant battle of mechanical adjustments all season. He eventually found a groove late, when he went 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in four September starts, and was the starting pitcher in the Guardians' lone postseason victory.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Bibee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Bibee See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
33 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
61 days ago