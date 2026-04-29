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Tanner Bibee News: Gets little help in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Bibee (0-4) was stuck with the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 1-0 to the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed an inefficient 93 pitches (59 strikes) before being lifted, but Bibee kept the damage to a minimum. While he's winless on the season, his record owes more to a lack of run support than his own performance -- Cleveland has averaged a meager 2.0 runs per game in his seven starts and has been shut out in his last two trips to the mound. Bibee will take a 4.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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