Tanner Bibee News: Gets little help in Tuesday's loss
Bibee (0-4) was stuck with the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 1-0 to the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander tossed an inefficient 93 pitches (59 strikes) before being lifted, but Bibee kept the damage to a minimum. While he's winless on the season, his record owes more to a lack of run support than his own performance -- Cleveland has averaged a meager 2.0 runs per game in his seven starts and has been shut out in his last two trips to the mound. Bibee will take a 4.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.
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