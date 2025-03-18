Tanner Bibee News: Looks regular-season ready

Bibee allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against the Reds.

This was just the second Cactus League outing for Bibee, who looked like he's ready to be Cleveland's ace. He's allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven over nine Cactus League innings. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has yet to name his Opening Day starter -- Cleveland is one of two teams that have not named one (Arizona is the other) -- but it would be a shock if the right-hander isn't given that honor. Bibee's five-day schedule lines up perfectly for him to get the ball against the Royals on March 27.