Tanner Bibee News: Makes final spring start

Bibee allowed eight runs on 10 hits while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against San Francisco.

Bibee retired the first six batters faced before running into the trouble the rest of the way. He allowed two home runs Saturday and five over his final two Cactus League starts. The right-hander upped his pitch count to 70 (49 strikes) in advance of his Opening Day start at Seattle.