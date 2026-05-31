Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Rebounds with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Bibee took a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

After being throttled for a career-worst five home runs in his last start, Bibee managed to steady the ship Sunday. The quality start was the 27-year-old right-hander's sixth in his last nine outings, but he's now surrendered at least three runs in six of his 13 appearances in 2026. Still winless on the year, Bibee will carry a disappointing 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB over 69 innings during his next scheduled start in Texas versus the Rangers.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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