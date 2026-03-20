Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Receiving Opening Day nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 11:17am

The Guardians named Bibee as their starter for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the first Opening Day start for Bibee, who was scheduled to do so last season before being a late scratch due to an illness. The right-hander is coming off an up-and-down 2024 campaign, during which he posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 162:54 K:BB across 182.1 regular-season innings. Now entering his age-27 campaign, Bibee will look to regain the form that resulted in a 3.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across his first two MLB seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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