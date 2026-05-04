Tanner Bibee News: Remains winless in poor showing
Bibee (0-5) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.
The 27-year-old right-hander gave up his second-most runs of the season Monday, also matching a season low in innings. Bibee has just two quality starts under his belt in 2026, and he's now walked multiple batters in six of his first eight outings. Bibee is still recovering from an eight-run implosion in Atlanta during his April 12 appearance, which has left with him a shaky 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over 39.1 innings, and he'll try to get back on track this weekend against the Twins.
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