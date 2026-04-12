Tanner Bibee News: Rocked for eight runs in loss
Bibee (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a 13-1 loss to Atlanta. He struck out four.
Bibee was hit hard, allowing multiple runs in the second, third and fifth innings before being lifted. The right-hander entered Sunday's contest with a 3.29 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through his first three starts, but those numbers have now ballooned to a 6.38 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 18.1 innings. His next start is projected to come Friday against Baltimore.
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