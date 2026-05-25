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Tanner Bibee News: Rocked for five homers Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 9:01pm

Bibee (0-7) took the loss Monday against the Nationals, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out three over three innings.

Bibee's search for his first win of the season took a rough turn Monday, as he surrendered a career-high five home runs, which accounted for all seven runs he allowed. The right-hander had done a solid job limiting the long ball entering the outing, giving up only four homers total across his previous 10 starts. Prior to this blowup, Bibee had posted a strong 2.59 ERA over his last seven outings while allowing two or fewer runs in all but two of them. He now owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB across 63 innings and will once again look for his first win of 2026 in his next scheduled start against Boston.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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