Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Saddled with MLB-worst 13th loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bibee (4-13) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Although Bibee served up a pair of solo home runs, he was still able to manage a quality start Sunday. The right-hander now leads the major leagues in losses this season, but he's worked at least five innings in seven consecutive outings and 13 of his last 14. Bibee has a shaky 4.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117:43 K:BB over 150.1 innings, and he'll be tough to trust in fantasy leagues at hitter-friendly Colorado for his next scheduled start.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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