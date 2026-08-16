Tanner Bibee News: Saddled with MLB-worst 13th loss
Bibee (4-13) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.
Although Bibee served up a pair of solo home runs, he was still able to manage a quality start Sunday. The right-hander now leads the major leagues in losses this season, but he's worked at least five innings in seven consecutive outings and 13 of his last 14. Bibee has a shaky 4.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117:43 K:BB over 150.1 innings, and he'll be tough to trust in fantasy leagues at hitter-friendly Colorado for his next scheduled start.
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