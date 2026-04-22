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Tanner Bibee News: Saddled with tough loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bibee (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings as the Guardians were downed 2-0 by the Astros. He struck out three.

A two-run home run by Yordan Alvarez on Bibee's ninth pitch of the game proved to be the only offense either team would produce, but the right-hander shook it off and stuck around long enough to record his second straight quality start on 95 pitches (59 strikes). Bibee's ratios are still inflated by an eight-run disaster in Atlanta on April 12, but he's given up three runs or fewer in five of his six starts to begin the season, posting a 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 30.1 innings. He'll look for his first win of 2026 in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Rays.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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