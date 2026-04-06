Tanner Bibee News: Settles for no-decision
Bibee didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.1 innings pitched.
It wasn't an easy outing for Bibee as he needed 87 pitches to work through 4.1 innings, the second straight start in which he failed to finish the fifth inning. The 27-year-old allowed just one run, a RBI single from Jonathan India, but departed with the game tied at one. Through three starts on the year, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts and five walks in 13.2 innings pitched. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against Atlanta.
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