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Tanner Bibee News: Shakes off early homer in gem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Bibee didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Byron Buxton led off the game Saturday with a homer off Bibee, but that was essentially all the Twins mustered against the hurler. Bibee was nearly flawless thereafter, only issuing a pair of harmless free passes en route to registering a whopping 20 whiffs and fanning a season-high nine. He'll look to further improve on a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB over 45.1 innings in his next start, which is slated to come versus the Reds.

Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians
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